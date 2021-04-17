US 'too negative' towards China, says top Beijing diplomat 

A top Chinese diplomat said on Friday that US Policy toward China is 'too negative' and that cooperation could be critically important as the Biden administration focuses on combatting Covid-19 and promoting economic recovery.

The US appears to be highlighting confrontation and playing down cooperation, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said in an interview.

"Such an approach, I must say, is too negative," he said, adding that it lacks ‘a forward-looking spirit’.

China could be a partner as Biden tackles the coronavirus and the economy, he said.

"To me it is hard to imagine the two priorities can be resolved without a cooperative and healthy China-US Relationship," he said.

Le also signaled that China is unlikely to make any new pledges at a climate change meeting called by President Joe Biden for next week. He spoke as Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, was discussing the issue on the second day of closed-door meetings with Chinese counterparts in Shanghai.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced last year that China would be carbon-neutral by 2060 and aim to reach a peak in its emissions by 2030.

"For a big country with 1.4 billion people, these goals are not easily delivered," Le said. "Some countries are asking China to do more on climate change. I am afraid this is not very realistic."

Le said he had no details on the Kerry meetings in Shanghai.

Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Xi, to an April 22-23 virtual climate summit.

The US and other countries are expected to announce more ambitious national targets for cutting emissions and pledge financial help for climate efforts by less wealthy nations.

Le said that China would convey a positive message at the meeting, but added that China is responding to climate change on its own initiative, not because others asked it to.

On whether Xi would join the summit, Le said, "the Chinese side is actively studying the matter."

