/US to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany as Trump's feud with Merz intensifies

President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany, escalating tensions with Berlin and NATO allies amid disagreements over support for the ongoing war in Iran, the Pentagon said on Friday (May 1). The Pentagon has long said its strategic goal of shifting Europe toward greater responsibility for its own conventional defense while gradually reducing the American military footprint on the continent. The announcement came shortly after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticised Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict, saying Iran’s leadership was “humiliating” the United States and questioning whether Washington had a clear exit strategy.

Germany currently hosts more than 36,000 US troops, making it the largest American military hub in Europe. These forces have been critical for operations projecting US power into the Middle East, with key bases supporting logistics and refueling missions for Operation Epic Fury, the US campaign against Iran. “This decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe,” said Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell. “We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months.” Officials confirmed the move will remove an Army brigade and reverse a Biden-era plan to deploy long-range missile units to Germany, previously announced at the 2024 NATO summit.

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The cuts would return US troop levels in Europe to their 2022 levels, before Russia invaded Ukraine. The move follows earlier reductions, including the withdrawal of a combat brigade from Romania. Trump has also floated potential troop reductions in Spain and Italy, criticizing Spain for insufficient defense spending and objecting to its refusal to support US operations against Iran. Germany, however, has been praised by US officials for increasing military spending. Despite political tensions, German leaders have sought to maintain cooperation with Washington.

“We are prepared for it. We are discussing the matter closely and in a spirit of trust within all NATO bodies,” said Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, adding that decisions should be made in a way that is appropriate among allies and partners. Germany hosts major US installations, including Ramstein Air Base, US European Command, US Africa Command, and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest US military hospital outside the United States.