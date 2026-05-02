/‘Goodnight brother, let’s go to bed’: Trump mocks Ilhan Omar's accent during Florida speech, sparks controversy

President Donald Trump delivered a heated and controversial campaign-style speech in Florida on Friday (May 1), where he launched into a long attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar, using an unusual accent while mocking her and repeating unproven allegations circulating in conservative circles. In an imitation that sounded like a British accent, Trump appeared to mimic Omar. “I believe she married her brother, which is totally illegal,” Trump said. “It's a lovely couple, actually, but it's a little bit on the illegal side. ‘Darling. I love you very much.’ ‘Good night, brother. Let's go to bed.'

The remarks were made at The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, where Trump was promoting what he described as achievements tied to his 2024 campaign promises, including Social Security tax relief. However, the legislation he referenced does not eliminate Social Security taxes. Instead, it provides additional deductions for seniors between 2025 and 2028, despite Trump previously campaigning on fully removing taxes on Social Security, tips, and overtime.

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Watch the video here of Trump mocking Ilhan Omar

During the speech, Trump also criticised Somali immigrants in Minnesota, referencing ongoing federal fraud investigations and immigration enforcement efforts under Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including Operation Metro Surge. Trump said, “The whole thing is a scam and we ought to get those people, the hell out of our country.”