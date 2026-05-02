/Trump’s Qatar-gifted Boeing 747 set for Air Force One debut after clearing tests

A Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar to US President Donald Trump has completed flight testing and is set to debut this summer, the US Air Force confirmed on Friday (May 1). In a statement, the Air Force said the aircraft has officially completed modification and flight testing and is being painted. The aircraft is on schedule to roll out in a new red, white, and blue livery this summer, signaling its readiness for operational use. The luxury jet, valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, has drawn significant constitutional, ethical, and security scrutiny. Critics have raised concerns about using a foreign-donated aircraft as the highly sensitive Air Force One.

Qatar first offered the aircraft in May 2025, and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accepted it later that month in accordance with all federal rules and regulations, according to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. Parnell added that the Defense Department will work to ensure proper security measures and functional mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States.

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The arrangement has sparked debate over the Emoluments Clause, which bars government officials from accepting gifts from any King, Prince, or foreign State. Despite the controversy, Trump has dismissed ethical concerns, saying it would be ‘stupid’ for the US government not to accept the aircraft. The jet has undergone a massive $400 million overhaul to meet presidential standards. These upgrades focus primarily on advanced, classified communication systems, enabling the commander-in-chief to govern from the air.