US to phase-out traditional stamped visas by 'paperless' ones, Here's what you should know

The US government has successfully concluded a pilot project for issuing "paperless visas," a move that will propel the gradual phase-out of the traditional stamped visas on passport pages. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Visa Services Julie Stufft reportedly shared details at a media round table in Washington where she stated, "We did our first small scope pilot of a paperless visa, which means that the visa process is the same but there's no physical visa in someone's passport."

"We just piloted this for the first time, so this is not something that's going to be happening in the next year," Stufft added.

Stufft also explained the gradual implementation of this system, saying, "It will take us probably 18 months to have widespread use of this or longer. But it is very exciting that we have had this first step where we have actually seen visitors come through...without a physical paper in their passports."

The official anticipated about the eventual need for an app or similar technology for individuals to display their visa status.

While expressing her enthusiasm about the initiative, Stufft mentioned, "That will ultimately, in the future, as some other countries do, require an app or something that allows people to show their visa status without the physical paper in their passport."

Addressing the timeline for extending this system to Indian nationals, Stufft reportedly said, "I hope as soon as possible. But this is a long-term project that we have just piloted for the first time. I think we will see widespread use of this not for another year or so, or maybe longer."

She said that the US issued over 1,40,000 visas to Indian students last year and is working to cut down on the waiting period for visa appointments.

How is it different from India's e-visa?

Stufft clarified the difference of the mentioned paperless visa from India's e-visas.

"We don't call it an e-visa (like India) because we have the same visa process up to the point of the paper. An interview is still required by law. If you are getting a paperless visa, it will look all the same until the point where there is no paper."

She also spoke of the benefits while noting that applicants can renew their visas without physical paperwork, reducing complications with mailing documents.

Having completed the initial pilot in Dublin, Stufft disclosed plans to expand the paperless visa system to other types of visas and regions. According to the official, the phased approach would involve a gradual rollout across the world with a focus on ensuring proper checks. "It will be piece by piece though," she said.