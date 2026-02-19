/US to attack Iran this weekend? Report claims military is prepared but Trump…

The US military is reportedly prepared to launch strikes on Iran as early as this weekend, as tensions rise between Washington and Tehran amid the US President’s repeated threats. This comes amid a significant US military buildup in the Middle East as the Iranian side claims “good progress” was made in the indirect nuclear talks with the United States in Geneva on Tuesday (Feb 17).

According to a CNN report, citing sources familiar with the matter, the White House has been briefed that the American forces could be ready for an attack by the weekend, but Trump has yet to make a final decision to authorise such military action on Iran. One source warned that Trump has privately argued both for and against a military action and polled advisors and allies to decide the best course of action against Tehran.

On Wednesday (Feb 18), top administration security officials met in the White House Situation Room to discuss the situation, a person familiar with the meeting told CNN. Trump was also briefed by special envoy Steve Witkoff and advisor Jared Kushner about the indirect talks held a day earlier. It was not clear whether Trump would make a decision by this weekend.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The development was first reported by CBS News, which reported that the Pentagon is moving some of its personnel temporarily out of the Middle East ahead of a potential attack or counterattacks by Iran if the US goes ahead with its operation against Tehran.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in about two weeks for discussions.

‘Iran would be very wise to make a deal’

During a press briefing on Wednesday (Feb 18), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned Iran that it would be “very wise” to make a deal with Trump and his administration.

Leavitt said that there are “many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran”, but diplomacy is always the first option for the US president. She added that the administration had “a very successful operation in June that targeted Iran's nuclear facilities” and declined to discuss whether a potential atack on Iran would be coordinated with Israel.