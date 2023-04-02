US: Three killed, as many injured at Oklahoma bar shooting

Three people were killed and as many injured following a shooting at a bar in southwest Oklahoma City in US.

The incident occurred at Whiskey Barrel Saloon near Newcastle Road and South Roff Avenue around 9 pm on Saturday.

According to police, one person is in critical condition, while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Details regarding who opened the fire or what led up to the shooting have not been provided. Local media reported that the police did not have the suspect in custody.

Police told the residents to avoid the area as investigators are probing the scene, saying they’re responding to a “significant incident with large law enforcement presence,” according to an Oklahoma City Police tweet.

The Whiskey Barrel Saloon is a bar and grill in southwest Oklahoma City. A video by CNN showed police cruisers swarming the business late Saturday night.

This is a developing story