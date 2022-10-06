US: Terrifying video shows the moment Indian-origin family was kidnapped. They were later found dead

In California, four members of an Indian-origin family including an eight-month-old girl were found dead in a rural area. Officials have said that they were abducted in the city of Merced on October 3.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video statement late on Wednesday (October 5): "Tonight our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased."

The authorities also released chilling security camera footage of the moment when the members of the family were abducted. It footage is hours before they were found dead.

Authorities revealed that the bodies of 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her husband Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, and another family member Amandeep Singh, 39, were found at an orchard on Wednesday.

Authorities have released the video seeking help from the public to track the kidnappers down. In the video, Jasdeep and Amandeep are seen coming out of the house together. Their hands were zip-tied. After that, the armed kidnapper can be seen leading Jasleen and her baby out of the building into a truck.

Media reports mentioned that a person of interest is in custody. But the authorities said that the person in question, identified as 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, has been hospitalised in critical condition after he attempted to die by suicide.

What exactly happened is still unclear. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said he tried to take his own life before law enforcement arrived on the scene. "We're not leaving any stone unturned," he said.

