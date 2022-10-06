Four of Indian-origin Sikh family found dead in California day after kidnapper was held

All four members of an India-origin Sikh family, including an eight-month-old girl, were found dead in an orchard in California, the Merced County sheriff said.

Briefing media on Wednesday night, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said a farm worker in the area found the bodies, which were found relatively close together.

He said that the Department of Justice crime lab is going to probe the crime scene, adding that they "don't know all the facts yet", reports ABC News.

Terming it "horribly senseless," the sheriff said they are finding out the cause of the murder. Warnke further said he spoke to the suspect, who is in custody and admitted in the hospital, but did not provide additional details.

Among the deceased are: eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents —27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh —, and the baby’s uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

The police said that the couple and the baby were kidnapped at gunpoint from a convenience store they own in Merced County in Northern California. They hailed from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Police found out about their kidnapping after they discovered a vehicle owned by one of the family members on fire on late Monday, which led them to determine that they had been kidnapped.

According to a news release, detectives received information on Tuesday morning about the accused, 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, after he used their ATM card in Atwater in Merced County.

On Tuesday, the man attempted to take his own life prior to “law enforcement involvement" and is currently in critical condition receiving medical attention, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said.

(With inputs from agencies)

