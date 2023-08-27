US: Teens in Kentucky high school charged with ‘terroristic threats’ after challenge on TikTok

Three teenagers in the United States’ Kentucky were charged with terroristic threatening after participating in a new TikTok challenge, said the Oldham County Police, in a statement. According to the police, all three students were 15 years old and were charged in separate incidents since the school year began earlier this month.

What did the students do?

As per the New York Post, the teenagers made bomb threats in three separate instances at the Oldham County High School to their teachers since August 9.

The incidents that occurred on August 14, 15, and 17 were related to the TikTok challenge which encourages students to record a video of themselves telling a teacher there was a bomb or gun in their backpack as a “joke,” said the county police.

Two of the three 15-year-olds have been charged with terroristic threatening in the second degree while one of them is charged with terroristic threatening in the third degree, said the police.

Since the students are minors the officials did not release their names and any further identifying details.

In a similar incident, a fourth 15-year-old student at nearby South Oldham High School was also charged with harassing communications after supposedly being inspired by the challenge, reported the Post.

Officials warn parents about TikTok challenges

All four teens have since been suspended and must complete a mental health evaluation before returning to school, district officials have reportedly said in a message to the parents.

“As previously communicated in a letter to families regarding terroristic threatening, students who participate in this type of behavior face serious consequences In addition to school-level discipline, students are prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law for making a threat to a public school,” said the district officials, in a message, as quoted by local media reports.

Authorities have also warned parents and children about the numerous TikTok challenges in the past years including the ones encouraging and involving pranksters who kick in doors, and car thefts.



These challenges have also prompted authorities at the district, state and federal levels of the US government to ban or limit the use of TikTok. Earlier this year, Montana became the first state to ban the app over perceived security concerns.

