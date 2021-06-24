US Surgeon General warns against Delta Variant, says it's more transmissible

American surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy has warned that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is significantly more transmissible and dangerous. Reported in over 85 countries, the variant which now makes up for 90 per cent of all new cases causes a more severe illness as compared to other variants.

Talking to MSNBC Dr Murthy said, "We have seen how quickly it has taken over in the United Kingdom, where it’s getting close to 100 per cent of new COVID cases, Delta. And we have seen a surge here too. So, I am worried,".

"I'm quite worried about the Delta variant. It is more transmissible, significantly more transmissible. It also may be more dangerous in terms of the severity of illness that it causes,” he added.

Showing concern for the unvaccinated people he added that if people are completely vaccinated, they are well protected against hospitalisations and deaths.

"The worry is if you're not vaccinated, that you're at even greater risk than you were before. So, what I don't want to see is a growing divide in our country between the unvaccinated and vaccinated. We've got to close that gap. That's why we're working so hard to get people vaccinated everywhere,” he responded to a question.

The vaccination rate in the US stands at 62.5 per cent for children aged 12 and older, while for adults over 18 years of age, it is 65.4 per cent, an approximate 55.9 per cent of Americans are now fully vaccinated against the virus and 65.4 per cent have received at least one shot.

"Your level of risk, your kid's level of risk really depends on where you live and how high the community vaccination rates are. And this is why we always say - and I say this as a dad who's got two young kids, three and four, whose - we don't have a vaccine available for kids that young. So, I'm worried about my kids, just like any other parents are,” said Dr Murthy.

Dr Murthy laid stress on the need of getting vaccinated, which he said "is an effort more than just about protecting yourself". According to him, "it's about protecting those around you, as even those who are not seriously ill are capable of transmitting the infection to others."