US Supreme Court requests Maryland to prohibit protest at chief justices’ residence

The chief officer for the US Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce rules against picketing outside Maryland residence of high court justices, citing protests and increased threatening activities. Curley made the request in a letter to Hogan on July 1, pointing out that the Maryland law forbids people from assembling “in a manner that disrupts a person’s right to tranquility in the person’s home.” Curley further added that the protesters for weeks chanted slogans, banged on drums and used bullhorns, Reuters reported.

As per a copy of letter Curley informed Hogan, “I am writing to request that the Maryland State Police, in conjunction with local authorities as appropriate, enforce laws prohibiting picketing outside the homes of Supreme Court justices who live in Maryland,” published by Fox News website.

Also read | Roe v. Wade: US President Joe Biden vows to protect women travelling for abortions

The letter also mentioned “an attempt on a Justice’s life,” which is likely referred to the California man who was apprehended for carrying a handgun, knife and a pepper spray last month.

Watch | US President Joe Biden seeks to pass a law for abortion rights

After a draught opinion indicating the court would reverse Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling guaranteeing women the right to an abortion, was leaked in the month of May, the pro-activists started holding the demonstrations outside the residence of Justice john Roberts, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Sameul Alito Jr. in Maryland and Virginia respectively.

Also read | Israel eases abortion regulations after ‘sad’ Roe v Wade ruling in the US

Chief officer Curley informed Hogan expressing his concern about picketing outside justices houses in his state back in the month of May. The Maryland Governor Hogan made his remarks in a joint letter with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to the Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting enforcement of federal laws prohibiting meant to sway judges for pending cases.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

(With inputs from agencies)