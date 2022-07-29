US Supreme Court judge mocks Prince Harry, Boris Johnson over Roe V Wade overturning

A US Supreme Court judge has made remarks which have widely been perceived as mocking world leaders and personalities who spoke against the overturning of landmark Roe v Wade ruling. Number of world leaders and even a UK royal has criticised US Supreme Court's decision that ended American women's legal right for abortion. The landmark Roe V Wade ruling was overturned by the court last month.

Samuel Alito, a conservative judge of US Supreme Court made the remarks during an unannounced speech in Rome at Notre Dame law school. He spoke at conference held around the theme of religious liberty. These were Alito's first public remarks since overturning of Roe Vs Wade. The law school published video of his speech on Youtube on Thursday (July 28)

“I had the honour this term of writing I think the only supreme court decision in the history of that institution that has been lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law,” Alito said.

He said that UK PM Boris Johnson "paid the price" after his remark on the court decision. He was referring to UK PM's resignation which was due to opposition from within his own party.

“But what really wounded me - what really wounded me - was when the Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry) addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision whose name may not be spoken with the Russian attack on Ukraine,”

Just a few days ago, Prince Harry addressed United Nations and expressed his displeasure at "the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States”.

The verdict also drew criticism from Canadian President Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The US Supreme Court currently has 6-3 majority of conservative judges.

