US strikes killed 17 fighters, say Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said on Saturday (February 10) that 17 of their fighters were killed in US strikes in Yemeni capital Sanaa.

"The bodies of a number of martyrs of the nation and the armed and security forces who were martyred as a result of the bombing of the American-British aggression were carried through Sanaa today in a solemn funeral procession," said official media of Houthi rebels said. It also listed their names.

On Thursday, the United States said on Thursday that it had carried out several strikes on Houthi missile launchers.

The Houthi rebels have been attacking global shipping on the vital trade route in the Red Sea. The rebels say that the attacks are aimed at shipping linked to Israel but there are fears that constant attacks may disrupt or even stop the global trade through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The US and the UK have been carrying out strikes against Houthi targets in order to deter aggression. The Houthis in turn, have said that they will target commercial interests of US and the UK.

On Saturday, supporters of Houthi rebels gathered at Al-Shaab mosque in Sanaa for funerals of fighters killed in the strikes.

"We convey our message through these martyrs that it is absolutely impossible for us to abandon our position, which is based on principles and faith, and which forced us to take action," said Abu Motaz Ghalib, one of the mourners, as quoted by AFP.

On Wednesday, the official news agency of Houthi rebels said that US, UK strikes had hit targets in Hodeida region of Yemen.

A day before that, the rebels said that they had attacked US and British ships in Red Sea. The Houthis said they carried out two attacks.

The attacks on global shipping has spooked shipping companies and has raised insurance premiums. Many companies are avoiding Red Sea which is proving to be a costly affair.