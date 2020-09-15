US 'spy' captured near an oil refinery, to be charged with terrorism: Venezuela

Venezuela government has said that the US spy, who was captured while spying on the largest refining complex in the country, will be charged with "terrorism.”

Venezuela is going through a severe fuel shortage crisis.

Earlier on September 12, President Maduro had said a man was arrested in the north-west state of Falcon where he was spying on the Amuay and Cardon oil refineries.

Maduro said the man was a US marine who had previously served "at CIA bases in Iraq."

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced on Monday that "All the Venezuelan citizens are going to be charged with the crimes of treason, terrorism, illicit traffic of weapons and association (to commit crimes), while the US citizen is going to be charged with terrorism, illicit traffic of weapons and association,".

Last month two former US soldiers, Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were sentenced to 20 years in prison in Venezuela on charges including terrorism, after a failed bid to invade the Caribbean country last May.

Just hours before Friday's announcement, the Venezuelan government said it was establishing an "emergency plan" intended to regulate "fuel distribution" in light of severe gasoline shortages in the country, where people wait in lines stretching miles to fuel up their vehicles.

(With inputs from AFP)