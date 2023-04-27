US spies detected construction at suspected Chinese military site in UAE, reveals Discord Leaks

New construction was detected in December by the American spy services at a suspected Chinese military facility located in the United Arab Emirates, more than a year after the country announced that the project was being stopped because of concerns raised by the United States, revealed 'The Discord Leaks' according to The Washington Post.

Activities carried out at a port close to Abu Dhabi falls among the list of developments in the UAE which involved the Chinese military. The US intelligence was monitoring this as it was concerned that the UAE, which has been a longtime security partner of the United States, is developing closer ties with China at the expense of Washington's interests, stated the report published in The Washington Post.

The revelations were made in the documents and interviews related to the senior officials in the Biden administration. The US officials were also concerned after Chinese military personnel were seen around other sensitive construction sites.

The efforts made by Beijing in the UAE are part of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army's (PLA) ambitious campaign to build a global military network which includes 10 logistical support sites and five overseas bases by 2030, stated one of the documents which included a map of other facilities planned in Southeast Asia, Middle East and throughout Africa.

The initiative was called by the Chinese military officials as “Project 141,” stated the leaked materials.

“There are some people in the administration who think the UAE has fundamentally decided to work with us. I do not believe that,” a senior administration official was quoted as saying in the report.

The UAE’s leaders “think that China is hugely important right now and rising in the Middle East,” the official added.

The Chinese Embassy's spokesman in Washington Liu Pengyu said that concerns of the US about the military facilities of China are misplaced.

"As a principle, China conducts normal law enforcement and security cooperation with other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," said Liu.

“The U.S. runs more than 800 overseas military bases, which has caused concern by many countries around the world. It is in no position to criticize other countries,” he further stated.

The officials of the US insisted that they won't let a Chinese base become operational in the UAE, stating that this kind of facility would jeopardise sensitive activities of the US military activities in the Middle East.

"UAE is a close partner, and we are regularly engaged with its senior leadership on a number of regional and global matters," said a second senior administration official.