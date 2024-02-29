Close call: US spacecraft, Russian satellite pass dangerously close to each other, evade collision

A close call unfolded in low-Earth orbit early Wednesday (Feb 28) as a US NASA spacecraft and a Russian satellite approached dangerously close to each other, narrowly averting a potential collision, NASA said.

Prior to the anticipated close pass, NASA issued a warning, indicating that both the space agency and the US Department of Defense were closely monitoring the trajectory of the Thermosphere Ionosphere Mesosphere Energetics and Dynamics (TIMED) mission spacecraft from NASA and Russia's Cosmos 2221 satellite.

Closest pass details

The non-maneuverable spacecraft were projected to reach their closest point at approximately 1:30 am EST at an altitude of around 373 miles (600 km), according to NASA's press release.

NASA later confirmed that the TIMED spacecraft and the Russian satellite successfully navigated past each other in orbit around 1:34 am EST, with the TIMED mission continuing to operate as usual.

Although a collision was not expected, NASA stressed on the significant risk of debris generation had the two spacecraft collided.

While this encounter marked their closest approach based on current orbit predictions, the two spacecraft are slated to encounter each other again. Nevertheless, they are anticipated to gradually diverge in altitude over time.

NASA and the Department of Defense remain vigilant, continually monitoring the evolving situation to ensure the safety of assets in space.

The TIMED science mission, a core focus of NASA, delves into understanding the sun's impact on Earth's atmosphere. Amidst scientific activities, concerns mount over the proliferation of space debris, posing risks of potential collisions with operational satellites and spacecraft.

The escalating presence of space debris, comprising remnants of rockets and defunct satellites, poses a growing threat in low-Earth orbit. Scientists have warned of the potential for catastrophic collisions as space traffic intensifies. In a recent incident in 2022, the International Space Station narrowly evaded debris from a Russian satellite, Cosmos 1408.