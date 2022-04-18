US, South Korea pledge 'strongest possible joint deterrent' after Pyongyang's missile test

The United States and South Korea on Monday (April 18) signed the ''strongest possible joint deterrent'' to curb Pyongyang's missile tests.

According to US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim, "It is extremely important for the United Nations Security Council to send a clear signal to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) that we will not accept its escalatory tests as normal."

He met South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk in Seoul to discuss North Korea's "escalatory actions."

"We discussed how to respond to future DPRK actions, including a possible nuclear test," Kim said.

The US is trying to lure North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions by providing political and economic benefits in return.

"I once again call on Pyongyang to pursue a diplomatic path with us."

"I want to make clear that we have no hostile intent towards the DPRK," he added.

Underlining his willingness to engage with North Korea "anywhere without any conditions," Kim also said the allies would "respond responsibly and decisively to provocative behaviour."

Also see | From hypersonics to cruise missiles: North Korea's long-range ballistic missile technology

Noh Kyu-duk said, "We agreed on the need to maintain the strongest possible joint deterrent capability on the peninsula."

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the test-firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon.

The new-type tactical guided weapon system ... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes," according to the North's KCNA state news agency.

The military troops of the US and South Korea are holding a nine-day annual joint military drill which consists of "defensive command post training using computer simulation."

Kim Jong Un met former US President Donald Trump in 2019 to seek relief from sanctions and ask for some concessions. He wanted to revive to his moribund economy.

However, the bout of doomed diplomacy collapsed and talks have been stalked ever since then.



(With inputs from agencies)