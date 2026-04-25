/US soldier accused of using classified Nicolas Maduro raid intel to earn $400K on Polymarket to be released on bond

A US special forces soldier is set to be released on bond after being accused of using classified information about a mission targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to earn over $400,000 on the prediction market Polymarket, according to a federal magistrate in North Carolina. The court approved Gannon Ken Van Dyke’s release on a $250,000 unsecured bond and ordered him to report to a federal courthouse in New York by Tuesday, where the case will continue. Van Dyke, a US special forces soldier stationed at Fort Bragg near Fayetteville, North Carolina, said little during the hearing and was assigned a federal public defender.

Federal prosecutors allege that Van Dyke used sensitive operational information tied to a January mission to capture Maduro to place bets on Polymarket, which allows users to trade on real-world outcomes ranging from elections to sporting events. Van Dyke faces multiple charges, including unlawful use of confidential government information, theft of nonpublic data, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and unlawful monetary transactions. He could face up to 10 years on several counts and up to 20 years on another.

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According to prosecutors, Van Dyke participated in the planning and execution phases of the operation and signed nondisclosure agreements. However, he allegedly used classified knowledge to bet that Maduro would be removed from power by January 31. “This involved a US soldier who allegedly took advantage of his position to profit from a righteous military operation,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.