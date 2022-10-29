US: Six children die in suspected murder-suicide case at Oklahoma home

In Oklahoma, a house fire claimed the lives of eight people, including six children, and authorities said on Friday that they were looking into a murder-suicide angle.

Fire firefighters were called to the location on Thursday around 4 p.m. when the fire broke out in Broken Arrow, which is near Tulsa.

Rescue crews discovered two adults and six children, aged 1 to 13 inside.

“At this time we do not believe that any of the victims died from the fire, however the final determination for the cause of death will be made by the medical examiner," Broken Arrow Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said in a news briefing on Friday.

Two individuals were discovered dead in the home on Friday, according to Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill, and are being looked into as potential suspects in the murder-suicide.

Prior to notifying the victims' next of kin, the identities of the victims were not made public.

Firefighters discovered smoke and flames in the home's back yard when they arrived, according to Moore.

“It did become obvious to all the fire personnel on scene that this was a crime scene, and so once the initial fire was knocked down, our crews moved to preserve the evidence, to preserve the crime scene for our fire investigators and the police department,” Moore said.

