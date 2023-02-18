US shot down hobbyists’ balloon worth $12 using missile costing $439,000?

Breaking the balloon of hysteria created around Chinese spy devices flying over the United States, a hobby group in Illinois has claimed that probably it was just a $12 inflatable launched by them.

If the reports are to be believed, the United States Air Force (USAF) used a missile worth $439,000 to shoot down the flying balloon which was just a $12 hobby balloon and not the suspected Chinese spy device.

Northern Illinois Balloon Brigade, a hobbyist group in the US, has reportedly claimed that on February 11, one of its pico balloons went “missing in action” in Alaska, coincidentally when the suspected balloon was shot down by the USAF F-22 fighter jet using a Sidewinder missile, costing $400,000, in the vicinity of Yukon territory in Canada.

A pico balloon has trackers installed in it for measuring humidity, temperature, pressure or wind currents.

NIBBB said that the last location reported by their 'K9YO' balloon was near the coast of southwest Alaska at around 1 am GMT on Saturday (February 11)

Meanwhile, the search for debris of the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon, which was shot down earlier, along with the two unidentified objects which were downed on Lake Huron and near Alaska was ended by the United States, said the military's Northern Command on Friday.

"Recovery operations concluded February 16 off the coast of South Carolina, after US Navy assets assigned to US Northern Command successfully located and retrieved debris from the high-altitude PRC surveillance balloon," NORTHCOM's statement read, as it referred to China.

"Final pieces of debris are being transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Laboratory in Virginia for counterintelligence exploitation," it added.

