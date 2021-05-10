US shooting: Gunman kills six before taking his own life at Colarado birthday party

A gunman shot dead six people at a birthday party in Colorado, United States, before killing himself on Sunday, police said.

Colorado Springs police, after reaching an emergency call post-midnight at a mobile home park, found six deadbodies and one seriously injured adult male, according to news agency AFP.

He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary probe found that several people gathered at the place of shooting for a birthday party.

"The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life," a statement by the police said.

"We are still investigating to determine a motive."

The police said none of the children was injured in the attack.

"From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken," Vince Niski, Colorado Springs police chief, said .

"This is something you hope never happens in your own community."

Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers called the shooting a "senseless act of violence" and expressed sympathies with victims, their families and the first responders.

In recent months, mass shootings have been on a rise in the US, and US President Joe Biden has earlier described such incidents as an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment."

(With inputs from agencies)