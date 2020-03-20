US: Senators present $1 trillion relief package; death toll over 200

Republican senators on Thursday presented a $1 trillion emergency relief package to fight the economic turmoil caused by the novel coronavirus as the death toll in the United States over 200 with more than 13,000 infections.

"This legislation takes bold action on four major priorities that are extremely urgent and very necessary," Mitch McConnell told the Senate as he unveiled the package.

"First, direct financial help for the American people. Second, rapid relief for small businesses and their employees," he said.

"Third, significant steps to stabilize our economy and protect jobs. And, fourth, more support for the brave health care professionals and the patients who are fighting the coronavirus on the front lines."

If the text becomes law, it would be one of the largest federal economic interventions in US history.

In another big development in the US, California governor ordered all residents of the state to stay at home.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said 56 per cent of the state residents were expected to contract coronavirus over the next eight weeks.

The fast spread of the virus in the country has forced schools and businesses to shut down, implying millions to work from home, unemploying many and curbing travel.

This would be Congress' third emergency COVID-19 bill after a $105 billion-plus aid for free coronavirus testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending and an $8.3 billion measure to tackle the virus's spread and develop vaccines.

President Donald Trump has faced a lot of criticism for a downplayed and delayed response to the outbreak.

(With AFP, Reuters inputs)

