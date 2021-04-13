US senator introduces bill to ban Big Tech from foreign acquisitions

A senator from the United States wants to ban all future purchases from Big Tech. Josh Hawley, a Republican on Monday introduced a bill banning all mergers and acquisitions by any big company which is valued over $100 billion.

The over $100 billion category includes five big US tech companies. Hawley has accused big social media companies of clipping conservative voices along with criticism of pharmaceuticals, which he felt held too much market power.

The new bill would ban companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Facebook from making future deals and would also stop them from favouring and prioritising their own products over different platforms.

Earlier, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar had introduced a similar bill. The antitrust bill was introduced in February and included similar measures.

Hawley, while referring to Klobuchar’s bill said the following - "I'm willing to work with her and anybody of any party and any background. I like a lot of what Senator Klobuchar has proposed."

He also referred to his bill as "significantly tougher."

In the House of Representatives, David Cicilline has put forward plans to introduce a series of antitrust bills. Reuters also reported that Hawley remains undecided on his support for Lina Khan, who had been nominated to be a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, which works with the US Justice Department to keep antitrust laws running.

Hawley, while referring to her said that he “very impressed”, but also said that “he has not made a final decision”.