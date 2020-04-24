US Senator Elizabeth Warren's brother dies from Covid-19

WION Web Team Washington, United States Apr 24, 2020, 09.00 AM(IST)

US Senator Elizabeth Warren. Photograph:( Reuters )

Don was hospitalized for pneumonia in February and then moved to a rehabilitation center, which had seen other cases of coronavirus.

Massachusetts senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said Thursday her oldest brother Donald Reed Herring died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Warren took to Twitter to make the announcement, she saying:

The 70-year old US senator posted family pictures and a photograph of him serving in the air force.

DON died in Oklahoma, where he lived, along with the other two brothers of the senator.

Warren and her siblings were also born in Oklahoma's capital, Oklahoma City.

The story was first reported by the Boston Globe.

According to it, Don was hospitalized for pneumonia in February and then moved to a rehabilitation center, which had seen other cases of coronavirus.

He was later brought to the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital, where he died.

Herring was born in 1933 and attended the University of Oklahoma, but did not graduate, before enlisting in the air force, where he flew B-47 and B-52 bombers.

He flew 288 combat missions in Vietnam, eventually becoming a B-52 squadron pilot and a squadron aircraft commander. He earned numerous decorations before retiring in 1973 as a lieutenant colonel and starting an auto-detailing business.

When she was running for president, Warren spoke often of her brothers. Her three older brothers were featured in a campaign ad that ran earlier this year when she was still seeking the Democratic nomination. 

 

 

 

 

