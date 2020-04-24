US Senator Elizabeth Warren's brother dies from Covid-19

Massachusetts senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said Thursday her oldest brother Donald Reed Herring died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Also read: US nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, more than 8.5 lakh infected

Warren took to Twitter to make the announcement, she saying:

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020 ×

The 70-year old US senator posted family pictures and a photograph of him serving in the air force.

What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him. pic.twitter.com/SFMOaBVCN3 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020 ×

DON died in Oklahoma, where he lived, along with the other two brothers of the senator.

I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I'll miss you dearly my brother. pic.twitter.com/oOG6HArEL6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020 ×

Warren and her siblings were also born in Oklahoma's capital, Oklahoma City.

Also read: China may have known of coronavirus in November: US renews accusations

The story was first reported by the Boston Globe.

According to it, Don was hospitalized for pneumonia in February and then moved to a rehabilitation center, which had seen other cases of coronavirus.

He was later brought to the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital, where he died.

Also read: US vaccine expert 'ousted' by Trump to file whistleblower complaint

Herring was born in 1933 and attended the University of Oklahoma, but did not graduate, before enlisting in the air force, where he flew B-47 and B-52 bombers.

He flew 288 combat missions in Vietnam, eventually becoming a B-52 squadron pilot and a squadron aircraft commander. He earned numerous decorations before retiring in 1973 as a lieutenant colonel and starting an auto-detailing business.

When she was running for president, Warren spoke often of her brothers. Her three older brothers were featured in a campaign ad that ran earlier this year when she was still seeking the Democratic nomination.