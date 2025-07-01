The Senate has just passed US President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful" tax and spending bill after holding more than 24 hours of negotiations. Notably, the vote was 50-50 and Vice President JD Vance were there in the chamber to cast the tie-breaking vote, making it 51-50.

Three Republicans voted against the bill, including Thom Tillis, Rand Paul, and Susan Collins, along with all Democrats.

The bill will now head back to the House for final approval. Earlier, Trump had hinted at some flexibility on his July 4 deadline for the bill to be put on his desk.

However, while speaking to reporters, Trump acknowledged that passing the bill before Friday’s Independence Day holiday may be unrealistic. “I’d love to do July 4, but I think it’s very hard to do July 4. I would say maybe July 4, or somewhere around there,” he said. He also attempted to reassure lawmakers worried about deep cuts, adding, “We won’t go too crazy” with spending reductions.

Meanwhile, House GOP leaders reaffirmed their commitment to pass Trump's bill by July 4, saying they will "immediately" consider the Senate’s reconciliation bill, adding they will send it to the president by the self-imposed 4 July deadline.

“The House will work quickly to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill that enacts President Trump’s full America First agenda by the Fourth of July,” said the statement from Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Conference Chair Lisa McClain. “The American people gave us a clear mandate, and after four years of Democrat failure, we intend to deliver without delay.”

Know about 'Big Beautiful Bill'

The legislation spans 940 pages and carries a price tag of $3.3 trillion, nearly $800 billion more than the House’s earlier version. Moreover, according to a Congressional Budget Office analysis, the bill includes:

• Permanent extension of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts

• Increased funding for the military and border security

• Major Medicaid reductions

• A ban on federal funding for nearly 30 gender-transition medical procedures