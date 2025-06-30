/US Senate begins debate on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ ahead of final vote

A debate on President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” of tax breaks and sweeping cuts to healthcare and food programmes was initiated by the United States Senate on Sunday ahead of Monday's session. The bill was narrowly passed by the House last month, and since then, Senate Republicans have been working to put their mark on the legislation in order to avoid the delicate balance in the lower chamber.

According to a report in CBS News, the House will be required to approve the changes to the bill by the Senate before it reaches the desk of the president for signature. Meanwhile, lawmakers are going ahead quickly to get the measure signed by July 4.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the legislation would increase the deficit by nearly $3.3 trillion over the coming years. The bill will increase spending for border security, energy production, and defence, which are offset in part by cuts to healthcare and nutrition programs.

Senate Republicans pushed the legislation forward late Saturday, with all but two GOP senators backing the move after hours of delay spent resolving last-minute concerns and negotiating changes to win over sceptics. The procedural vote remained open for more than three hours as Republican leaders offered reassurances and adjusted parts of the bill to gain the necessary support.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats slowed the process by forcing a full reading of the bill, which began late Saturday and lasted nearly 16 hours. Once the reading ended, formal debate began, with each side allotted 10 hours. Democrats are expected to use all their time to strongly oppose the bill.

When will the Senate begin a "vote-a-rama"?

The GOP is advancing the measure using the budget reconciliation process, which enables the majority party to pass legislation without needing bipartisan support. This approach only requires a simple majority rather than the usual 60-vote threshold, leaving Democrats with limited tools to stop the bill.

In addition, the Senate will begin a "vote-a-rama," after the debate, in which it could offer an unlimited number of amendments and force the chamber to cast vote after vote. The process was likely to begin in the early morning on Monday, but the Senate added on late Sunday that once the debate ended, it would not reconvene until 9 a.m.

With a 53-seat majority, Senate Republican leaders can afford to lose the backing of only three members—any more would require Vice President JD Vance to cast a tie-breaking vote. While several GOP senators who had earlier opposed the measure ultimately voted to advance it on Saturday, their stance on the final vote remains uncertain.