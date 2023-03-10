US saw 38% rise in White supremacist propaganda in 2022: Report

A US based NGO has found that the propaganda by American White supremacists has jumped by 38 per cent in the past one year.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recorded 6,751 incidents of propaganda activity in 2022 — a jump from 4,876 in 2021. The 2022 figures are the highest in number since it began tracking such incidents in 2017. This total includes racist, antisemitic or anti-LGBTQ content efforts.

The ADL has attributed the rise in propaganda to the growth in the number of white supremacist groups and their membership.

According to the report, the highest levels of propaganda activity were found in Texas, followed by Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, Utah, Florida, Connecticut and Georgia.

The group further noted that the propaganda was reported in every state except Hawaii.

“There’s no question that white supremacists and antisemites are trying to terrorise and harass Americans and have significantly stepped up their use of propaganda as a tactic to make their presence known in communities nationwide,” Jonathan Greenblatt, president of ADL, said in a statement alongside the report.

“This is a cowardly attempt to intimidate marginalized communities and those who don’t align with their twisted worldview and draw in new recruits."

These White supremacist groups increasingly used banners, often draped over highway overpasses, to publicise their hate-filled messages, the ADL in its report stated.

Of these, three white supremacist groups — Patriot Front, Goyim Defense League and White Lives Matter — were responsible for 93 per cent of this year’s activity, with ADL noting that the content was specifically antisemitic in nature.

It tracked at least 252 banner drops and 167 in-person white supremacist events, a 38 per cent and 55 per cent increase, respectively, from 2021.

“The sheer volume of white supremacist propaganda distributions we are documenting around the country is alarming and dangerous,” said Oren Segal, Vice President of the ADL Center on Extremism, according to ABC News.

