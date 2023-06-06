US Secretary of State Blinken scheduled to visit Beijing for talks in coming weeks: Report

In an effort to restore high-level communication amid ongoing difficulties, Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to travel to China in the upcoming weeks for meetings with senior leaders, potentially including President Xi Jinping.

After the US spotted what it claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon passing over the US mainland in February, Blinken decided against going to Beijing. As per Bloomberg reports, the precise time of Blinken's visit is still up in the air. What would the visit mean? The visit, if it happens, would be a part of President Joe Biden's effort to restore some normalcy to a relationship that has been strained by hostile military encounters, harsh economic sanctions, and claims from both sides that the other is endangering world security.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned of a “growing aggressiveness” by China after interceptions of a US ship and surveillance aircraft in recent weeks.

“It won’t be long before somebody gets hurt,” Kirby said.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, retaliated by criticising the US for “sending warships halfway around the world to China’s doorstep in a provocative way.”

At the same time, Kirby said that progress was being made by both parties to create new paths for inviting US Cabinet secretaries on visits.

At a forum in Singapore last week, China rejected US attempts to set up a meeting between the defence ministers of the two nations, but high-level communication has resumed in other areas. On Monday, "candid" discussions were held with Chinese officials by Daniel Kritenbrink, the chief representative of the US State Department for Asia. His visit came after CIA Director William Burns' stopover in May, and senior trade and commerce officials have also recently visited. China's reaction A Chinese surveillance balloon was brought down by the United States in February after traversing the nation for a week's time. The balloon's deflation marked an explosive conclusion to a drama that had brought up a diplomatic crisis between the two superpowers of the world, reported The New York Times.

After the spy balloon had been circling the country for approximately a week, President Biden gave the order to shoot it down.

Also watch | US praises India's vibrant democracy ahead of PM Modi's visit China warned that it would retaliate, denouncing the action as an overreaction by the United States.

The Chinese balloon has aggravated already strained relations between Beijing and Washington since the Biden administration announced on that it was flying over the United States, particularly Montana with its 150 or more intercontinental ballistic missile silos.