/US SEC still unable to serve summons to Gautam Adani in bribery and securities fraud case

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has informed a federal court in New York that it is still awaiting delivery of summons to billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, nearly six months after requesting assistance through official channels.

In a status report filed on August 11, 2025and obtained by WION, SEC attorney Christopher M. Coloradowrote that the defendants are “located in India and the SEC’s efforts to serve them are ongoing, including a request for assistance from Indian authorities to effect service under the Hague Service Convention.”

The summons stems from a November 20, 2024 complaintaccusing the Adanis of violating U.S. federal securities laws by making “false and misleading representations” about Adani Green Energy Ltd.during a September 2021 debt offering. The SEC alleges that these misrepresentations were part of a broader scheme that also involved bribery and fraud.

According to the filing, service in India is governed by Rule 4(f) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which allows for “any internationally agreed means reasonably calculated to give notice, such as the Hague Service Convention.” The SEC says it has:

Sent Notices of Lawsuit and Requests for Waiver of Service of Summons, including the complaint, directly to the defendants and their counsel.

Communicated with India’s Ministry of Law & Justiceunder Article 5(a) of the Hague Convention.

However, the Commission acknowledged that “those authorities have not yet effected service.”

The case, officially titled SEC v. Adani, et al. is before Magistrate Judge James R. Choin the Eastern District of New York. On Tuesday, Judge Cho ordered the SEC to file its next update by October 13, 2025.

Legal experts say delays in serving defendants abroad are common, but in high-profile matters like this one, the holdup has wider implications. Without proper service, the case can’t move forward to discovery or trial.

The Adani Group has consistently denied wrongdoing in response to U.S. allegations, calling them “false” and “baseless” in earlier statements.

The SEC’s latest update suggests it will continue pressing Indian authorities until service is completed. “The SEC intends to continue communicating with the India MoLJ and pursue service … and will keep the Court apprised of its efforts,” the filing said.