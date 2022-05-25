US school shooting: 14 kids, 1 teacher killed along with gunman, says Texas governor  

In yet another shooting in the US, around 14 children and one teacher have been killed along with the gunman on Tuesday, media reports said. The incident took place at a Texas elementary school, the governor said. In the crime, 18-year-old shooter, who was a local, was also killed. The gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott said. It is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The crime seems to have been the deadliest school shooting in the history of the Texas state. Four years ago, a gunman shot dead 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area of the state.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," the governor said. The gunman entered the school with a handgun and a rifle. The person, who was a resident of the community, opened fire, Abbott said.

The responding officers seems to have killed the shooter. The incident is being investigated. In the shooting incident, two police officers had also got wounded after sustaining gunshot wounds. The cops are expected to survive.

At a news conference, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said that the gunman seems to have acted alone. On Tuesday afternoon, the police surrounded the school. The FBI agents could also be seen coming and going from the building.

On the shooting, Senator Chris Murphy said, “What are we doing? What are we doing?…This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day."

(With inputs from agencies)