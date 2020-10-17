US rejects Russian proposal for one-year extension of New START treaty

The Trump administration on Friday rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for an unconditional one-year extension of the nuclear arms reduction accord.

"President Putin's response today to extend New START without freezing nuclear warheads is a non-starter," US national security advisor O'Brien said.

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) treaty signed in 2010 is due to expire in February next year.

"The United States is serious about arms control that will keep the entire world safe. We hope that Russia will re-evaluate its position before a costly arms race ensues," the US NSA added.

Putin had earlier propsed an "agreement without any pre-conditions" as Russian foreign minister Lavrov said to "formulate our position to try and get at least some sort of coherent answer from in the nearest future."

The US dismissal of Russian proposal came after US negotiator Marshall Billingslea said that he had reached a "gentlemen's agreement" with Russian officials over the nuclear extension which included freeze on nuclear work which was later rejected by Russia.

President Putin had earlier said he would be "extremely sad" if the treaty expired. The US government had withdrawn from the INF last year accusing Russia of violating the agreement as the Trump administration insisted China should join the the New START treaty, a move which was rejected by the Xi government in China.

