'Cell-cultivated' lab-grown chicken approved for sale by US regulator

For the first time, the regulators in the United States have approved the sale of "lab-grown" chicken, made from animal cells. It will be served first in upscale restaurants.

It is expected that the announcement would drastically reduce the environmental impacts of food production as it paves the way to a new era of meat production.

The Upside Foods and Good Meat got a go-ahead from the Agriculture Department as the firms that had been gunning to be the first in the nation to sell meat that doesn't come from slaughtered animals.

The Food and Drug Administration had given green clearance to both companies in November. Last week, the USDA then cleared their product labels to ensure they were truthful.

Such products are referred to as "cell-cultivated" or "cultured" meat as it emerges from the laboratory and arrives on dinner plates.

As quoted by media reports, Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of Eat Just, which operates Good Meat, said, "Instead of all of that land and all of that water that's used to feed all of these animals that are slaughtered, we can do it in a different way."

Tetrick added, "We have been the only company selling cultivated meat anywhere in the world since we launched in Singapore in 2020, and now it's approved to sell to consumers in the world's largest economy."

Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of Upside Foods, in a statement: "This approval will fundamentally change how meat makes it to our table. It's a giant step forward towards a more sustainable future - one that preserves choice and life."

The first order placed by three-Michelin-star Chef Dominique Crenn's restaurant Bar Crenn in San Francisco was processed by Upside after approval.

Good Meat, meanwhile, started production of its first batch that will be sold to celebrity chef and philanthropist Jose Andres. Reports mentioned that Andres will sell the product at a yet-to-be-revealed restaurant in the capital Washington.

