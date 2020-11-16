US registers 1 million coronavirus cases in less than a week

The US registered one million new cases in less than a week, surpassing 11 million coronavirus cases Sunday.

The rise came even as cities and states across the United States implemented new restrictions to try to halt the spread of the virus, with stay-at-home orders set to be imposed on Chicago Monday.

The US had crossed the 10 million case threshold on Monday, November 9.

The Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker Sunday showed that the confirmed US caseload stood at 11,025,046. There have been 246,108 deaths in the country. Both are the highest tolls in absolute terms in the world.

The US has seen a worrying surge in coronavirus cases since the start of November, forcing local and state officials from coast to coast to take more drastic steps to reduce the disease's spread, with many hospitals already warning that they are running out of resources.

Incumbent president Donald Trump promised Friday that the first Americans would start receiving a vaccine in "a matter of weeks," but said he remained firmly against new lockdowns -- a measure taken in Europe, where cases are also on the upswing.

Further complicating matters is Trump's refusal to cooperate in the shift to President-elect Joe Biden's administration, denying the Democrat both federal funding for transition work and vital briefings by outgoing officials.

Biden and his team currently are not even allowed to consult with experts like top government immunologist Anthony Fauci, who is still a part of the White House Covid-19 task force.