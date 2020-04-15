US records over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, sets grim single-day record

Coronavirus deaths in the United States rose by at least 2,228 on Tuesday, a single-day record.

The figures topped 28,300, according to a Reuters tally.

The increase of 2,228 deaths does not include a revision by New York City to include deaths presumed to be due to the novel coronavirus but never tested dating back to March 11. The city's health department said the death toll is now over 10,000.

The United States, with the world's third-largest population, passed a second milestone on Tuesday with over 6,00,000 reported cases, three times more than any other country.

The previous single-day record was 2,069, set last Friday.

Health officials have cautioned that deaths are a "lagging indicator" and do not mean that the sweeping stay-at-home restrictions are a failure.

Health experts had forecast deaths would peak this week and last week.

Meanwhile, the shutdown is costing the US economy perhaps $25 billion a day in lost output.