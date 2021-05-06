US reaffirms commitment to Ukraine's 'sovereignty', 'territorial integrity'

The United States on Thursday reaffirmed the country's "commitment" to "Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence" in what is seen as a message to Russia over its troop buildup.

"I'm here really for a very simple reason, which is to, on behalf of President Biden, reaffirm -- strongly -- our commitment to the partnership between our countries, our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Blinken made these comments during his one-day visit to Kiev and came hours after he along with other G7 foreign ministers condemned Russia's "irresponsible and destabilising behaviour" in Ukraine and elsewhere.

The G7 renewed its call "for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders including its territorial waters," a statement said.

"It is critical that Moscow now fully withdraws its forces and takes the necessary steps to help alleviate tensions."

Last month, Kremlin has sent several thousand troops on Ukraine's borders, the biggest such buildup since Russia seized Crimea in 2014 which led to a war breaking out in eastern Ukraine.

The violence between the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian separatists escalated since January in eastern Ukraine.

