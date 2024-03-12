US readies new $400 million weapons package for Ukraine, officials say

The United States is preparing a fresh military aid package for Ukraine, potentially amounting to $400 million, according to two anonymous US officials. This marks the first such move in months, as additional funds for Kyiv have faced obstacles from Republican leaders in Congress.

The expected announcement on Tuesday (March 12) reveals that the funding for this package is sourced from credits refunded to the Pentagon for recent purchases and is anticipated to include artillery.

The US Army has been actively replenishing stocks sent to Ukraine, making substantial purchases of munitions and vehicles. The last drawdown occurred in December 2023, depleting funds designated for replenishing stocks to zero.

Facing resistance from Republican hardliners, the White House is exploring alternative avenues, including the possibility of using the immobilised $285 billion in Russian assets from 2022 to finance Ukraine weaponry.

Poland's president and prime minister are set to meet President Joe Biden later on Tuesday to discuss ways to bolster support for Ukraine. The urgency to send more military assistance has prompted the Biden administration to use returned funds to replenish stocks, creating a narrow window for urgent aid deployment while waiting for supplemental funding from lawmakers.

Biden, advocating for military aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, faces challenges from Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has refused to call a vote on a $60 billion bill for Ukraine, despite its approval in the Democratic-run Senate.

Intelligence agencies have urgently pressed the House to approve additional military assistance, emphasising its role not only in supporting Kyiv against Russia but also in discouraging Chinese aggression.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky recently reported an improvement in the country's strategic position, with Russian troops no longer advancing after the capture of Avdiivka.

However, Zelensky warned of a potential new offensive by Russia in late May or summer and stressed the need for continued military support.

Denmark has also announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including Caesar artillery systems and ammunition, worth approximately 2.3 billion Danish crowns ($336.6 million).

Additionally, European Union countries are reportedly discussing a new 5 billion-euro ($5.46 billion) top-up to a fund for financing military shipments to Ukraine.