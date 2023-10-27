ugc_banner

US: Radio host Larry Elder ends his presidential bid, endorses Trump instead

Reuters
Washington DC, USAUpdated: Oct 27, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines Photograph:(Reuters)

Elder urged his supporters to unite behind Trump, the Republican front-runner, to beat Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.

Right-wing US radio host Larry Elder said on Thursday (Oct 27) he was suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Elder, who joined the race in April, failed to gain enough support to qualify for the Republican Party's candidate debates.

"As I look at the path forward, and after careful consideration and consultation with my campaign team, I have made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign," Elder said in a statement posted on X.

Elder urged his supporters to unite behind Trump, the Republican front-runner, to beat Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.

Trump's other challengers for the Republican nomination include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, former biotechnology investor and executive Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence.

(With inputs from agencies)

