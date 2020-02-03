US propagating fear about coronavirus, claims China

China recently claimed that the United States has created and spread fear about the coronavirus.

In a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, the United States became the first nation to suggest a partial withdrawal of its embassy staff. It was also the first country to impose a ban on Chinese travellers. These details were given out by Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry.

"All it has done could only create and spread fear, which is a bad example," Hua added.

China is expecting other countries to make judgements and respond to the crisis reasonably and based on scientific evidence.



A man wearing a mask walks past a military poster at the Financial Street in central Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus | Reuters

The US is evacuating from China. The first evacuation took place on January 28 from the central city of Wuhan.

On January 30, after the announcement of mass evacuations by governments worldwide, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a global emergency. This coincided with the travel advisory released by the US State Department.



"It is precisely developed countries like the United States with strong epidemic prevention capabilities and facilities that have taken the lead in imposing excessive restrictions contrary to WHO recommendations," Hua said.

Also read: Chinese authorities ignored early reports of 'mysterious' coronavirus by doctor

(With inputs from Reuters)