US presidential race: Nikki Haley asks supporters to 'take a deep breath' amid New Hampshire primary

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's campaign is urging supporters to stay calm amid New Hampshire's primary, assuring them that the campaign is 'here to stay', despite challenges and comparisons with former President Donald Trump.

In a campaign memo, Haley's campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, addressed perceptions of a Trump coronation and emphasised the early stages of the race.

“The political class and the media want to give Donald Trump a coronation. They say the race is over,” Ankney, wrote in the memo, as reported by The Hill.

Field narrows to Haley and Trump

With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping out and backing Trump, the presidential field has narrowed to a one-on-one battle between Haley and the former president. Questions have risen about Haley's campaign momentum and competitiveness in the 2024 cycle.

The memo expressed optimism for the late February primary in Haley's home state, South Carolina, and Super Tuesday in March. Ankney believes there is significant potential for Haley in various open or semi-open primaries on Super Tuesday.

Ankney also encouraged supporters to take a deep breath, saying that the campaign has not yet begun in many states. The memo hinted at future strategic efforts, asserting that a month in politics is a significant timeframe, and concluded with a "see y'all in South Carolina" sign-off.

Haley's campaign has been gaining ground on Trump in New Hampshire polls, particularly among independents and Republicans critical of the former president. The campaign emphasises her electability, citing results that show her outperforming other Republicans against President Biden.

Despite Haley's gains in polling, as of Tuesday, Trump maintains a double-digit lead in The Hill-Decision Desk HQ polling averages in New Hampshire, where voters head to the primaries. The competition remains fierce as the campaign looks ahead to future primary battles.