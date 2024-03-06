US Presidential Elections 2024: What's next for Nikki Haley?

Nikki Haley reportedly set to end her Republican presidential primary bid in a speech on Wednesday (Mar 6) after former president Donald Trump dominated in Republican primaries on Super Tuesday.

Former South Carolina governor Haley's exit from the race sets the stage for another contest between United States President Joe Biden and former Trump.

On Sunday, she was in South Burlington, Vermont for a brief campaign rally in the Green Mountain State ahead of the Super Tuesday primary.

She spoke on a range of issues, including telling the Vermonters why she has stayed in the race. She said, "This is not about a future political party or a political career or anything. The reason I'm doing this is for my kids, and your kids and grandkids."

Haley had said that the kids have been through a lot, including the coronavirus (COVID-19). "They don't think they'll ever own a home and then they're worried about the wars around the world. And all of that is happening under an umbrella of anger and division. Our kids deserve to know what normal feels like," she said.

With her exit, several reports speculated what she would do next. She previously vowed to fight on regardless of the outcome.

She has already claimed that another Trump presidency would bring "chaos" and repeatedly questioned the former president's mental fitness. Hence, working with Trump as his deputy doesn't seem to be an option at this moment.

Trump aides have been clear that they want to see off Haley long before the Republican National Convention in July. They are expecting the party to coalesce around the front-runner ahead of the first of his criminal trials on March 25.

Some US-based analysts have said that she is building her profile for a potential 2028 run and is poised to step in should legal or health problems knock Trump out of the race.

One Republican voter, Julie Taylor, said, "Nikki Haley's an incredible role model. She's not giving up, she's showing strength and grace and courage."

All in all, an official statement from the 52-year-old former UN ambassador will portray a clear picture of her future.