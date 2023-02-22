US President Joe Biden's Warsaw speech receives mixed reactions

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered his speech in Warsaw, Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion. He said that support for Ukraine "will not waver." His address comes a day after his first visit to Ukraine.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said at the end of his statement. After his speech was over, the White House clarified his statement saying that his initial point was that Putin should not be allowed to exercise powers over his neighbouring regions, Boston Globe reported.

Reactions to Biden's speech in Warsaw have been mixed, some have called his words empty while others have praised his forcefulness and called his speech powerful.

Ted Lieu on Twitter said, "President Biden’s speech in Warsaw was magnificent. I watched the end several times. @POTUS wanted to say, and did say, about Putin that: “this man cannot remain in power.” And he added “For God’s sake” for emphasis. This is the right thing to do: negotiate from strength."

Larry Sabato, a renowned author on Twitter said, "Watching #Biden Warsaw speech. Reminds me of JFK’s “Ich bin ein Berliner” (1963) and Reagan’s “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” (1987). Masterful. Now give #Zelenskyy more of everything. #StandWithUkraine."

On the other hand, some were not convinced by what the US president said.

On Twitter, Inna Sovsun, a member of Ukraine's Parliament said, "I did not hear a single word from @POTUS that would make me, as #Ukrainian feel reassured that the West will help us more than doing right now (which is not enough)."

I'll be blunt.



I did not hear a single word from @POTUS that would make me, as #Ukrainian feel reassured that the West will help us more than doing right now (which is not enough).



Say what you want. You’ve done little or nothing to stop this war.



Ukraine deserves better.



(With inputs from agencies)