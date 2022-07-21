US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19, has 'mild symptoms'

The White House revealed on Thursday morning that US President Joe Biden has COVID-19, but he was only showing minor symptoms.His physician reported that he had a runny nose, a dry cough, and lethargy. Despite being in close contact, First Lady Jill Biden tested negative, but she stated that he was doing fine.

According to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the 79-year-old is feeling "very mild symptoms" but will continue to perform all of his duties despite being completely immunised and having gotten two booster shots. She also said that the president was taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid. He is "doing good," according to First Lady Jill Biden, and she has tested negative. The president will continue to work in seclusion until his test results are negative, in accordance with White House practise.



Prior to taking office, 79-year-old Biden received two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. A first booster shot was given to him in September, then a second one on March 30. Even while the illness claimed close advisers and aides, he had avoided it thanks to strict White House safeguards.

Even with the testing measures in place for those anticipated to be in close contact with him, Biden's resistance to the virus up until this point seemed to defy the odds. The illness has already spread through the political class in Washington, infecting senators, Vice President Kamala Harris, Cabinet members, White House personnel, and others. Biden has increased his trip frequency and started doing sizable indoor events again where not everyone is put to the test.

Top White House officials have recently been frank about the president's chances of contracting COVID, a sign of how pervasive the disease has become and how little of a threat it poses to individuals who have access to treatment and are up to date on their vaccines.

