US President Joe Biden slammed for likening former Senator Dodd with one who would not 'disrespect a waitress'

US President Joe Biden has been criticised by the Republican National Committee (RNC) for equating former Connecticut Democrat Senator Chris Dodd with someone, who would not “disrespect a waitress”.

Although the US president did not directly use the phrase to describe former colleague, Biden talked about the mistreatment of servers as an example of people, who do not “do simple, decent things for ordinary people” in a way that is revealing of their character.

“I’ve never seen Chris, figuratively speaking, walk by anybody,” the president said.

The Republican panel cited reports that Dodd and then-Democrat Senator Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts had together manhandled a waitress at La Brasserie. Brasserie is a high-end Washington, DC, restaurant.

In the 1990 incident, “the six-foot-two, 225-plus-pound Kennedy grabbed the five-foot-three, 103-pound waitress and throws her on the table. She lands on her back, scattering crystal, plates and cutlery and the lit candles. Several glasses and a crystal candlestick are broken. Kennedy then picks her up from the table and throws her on Dodd, who is sprawled in a chair,” reported GQ.

The infamous incident has been characterised as Kennedy-Dodd “waitress sandwich”.

