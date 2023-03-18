US President Joe Biden planning to host state dinner for Indian PM Modi: Report

United States President Joe Biden is planning to host a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this summer at the White House, Bloomberg reports citing unnamed Washington officials.

According to reports, the state dinner might take place in either June or July, but there is no confirmation on the timing. An official comment in this regard is awaited.

If it takes place, this will be the third dinner for President Biden, after the one he hosted for French President Emmanuel Macron in December, and the other on for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol scheduled for April 26.

The formal state visit reflects the further strengthening of the US-India relationship, which has taken new heights recently as the Biden administration shifts focus towards for a free Indo-Pacific to counter China’s growing influence.

Biden and Modi are also scheduled to meet in India for the G20 summit in September in the capital New Delhi, where the topic of discussion will largely veer towards the Russia-Ukraine war.

Though there is no official confirmation whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the gathering, Bloomberg, quoting Russian officials, earlier this month reported that the summit will likely see the attendance of the 70-year-old leader.

Both leaders are also expected to see in Australia in May when they convene for the Quad summit along with the leaders of Australia and Japan.

Last Friday, India and the US on Friday signed a pact on setting up a semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership in India, and establishing a semiconductor sub-committee under the framework of the India-US Commercial Dialogue.

The cooperation on semiconductors comes against the backdrop of the shortage of such chips, which had serious consequences such as supply disruption in automobiles and electronics in both countries, particularly after the outbreak of COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies)