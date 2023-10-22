US President Joe Biden dials American hostages released by Hamas

United States President Joe Biden, on Saturday (Oct 21), spoke over the phone with the two American hostages released by Hamas that were held captive by the Palestinian militant group after it launched an unprecedented attack against Israel from Gaza.

Biden took to his official X handle and shared a post saying, "I just spoke with the two Americans released today after being held hostage by Hamas. I let them know that their government will fully support them as they recover and heal. Jill and I will continue holding close in our hearts all the families of unaccounted-for Americans."

Judith and Natalie Raanan were taken hostage from Kibbutz Nahal Oz during Hamas's October 7 invasion of southern Israel that claimed the lives of 1,400 people. I just spoke with the two Americans released today after being held hostage by Hamas. I let them know that their government will fully support them as they recover and heal.



The mother-daughter duo lived in Chicago and were visiting Israel to celebrate a relative's birthday.

On Friday, (Oct 20), Biden said that he was "overjoyed" at the release of the hostages and thanked Qatar and the government of Israel "for their partnership in this work".

"Today, we have secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel on October 7," Biden said in a statement.

"Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear."

The United States president then pledged support to the families of the hostages saying that the work would continue to win the release of other Americans being held by Hamas since the attack.

"We will not stop until we get their loved ones home. As president, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans held hostage around the world," Biden said.

"These individuals and their families will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal, and we should all respect their privacy in this moment," he added.

Mediation will lead to hostage releases 'very soon'

A Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman told German Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the ongoing discussions will lead to the release of hostages held captive by Hamas "very soon, especially civilians".

"I can't promise you this will happen today or tomorrow or after tomorrow. But we are taking a path that will very soon lead to the release of the hostages, especially civilians," Majed Al-Ansari said.

"We are currently working on an agreement under which all civilian hostages will be initially released," he added.

He further said that the release of the two American nationals "proved to us and our partners that the efforts made in the past days are feasible and must continue".

