US President Joe Biden calls Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin 'crazy SOB'

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Feb 21) called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" while addressing a public fundraising event in California.

"We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," Biden said in a brief speech at the event in San Francisco.

Biden has previously also launched scathing attacks against Putin after he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in the year 2022, calling him a "butcher" and a "war criminal."

This also comes as the US announced tough new sanctions against Russia over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison and the completion of two years of the Ukraine war.

Biden, while speaking to the reporters before departing on his trip to California said that the US will announce a major package of sanctions against Russia.

These, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, will target a range of items including the country's defence and industrial bases, along with sources of revenue for the economy.

The package will "hold Russia accountable for what happened to Mr Navalny" and for its actions over the course of the war in Ukraine, Kirby said.

Navalny's death 'proof of Putin's brutality,' says Biden

Biden on Friday (Feb 16) said he was "not surprised" by the death of Navalny. Addressing the press at the White House, the American President blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny's death, and said that it was proof of his (Putin's) "brutality".

Describing the Kremlin critic Navalny as a "powerful voice for the truth", Biden said, "He bravely stood up to the corruption, the violence and all the bad things the (Vladimir) Putin government was doing."

Saying that he was "outraged", but "not surprised" by the news, Biden said that it was the fault of Putin and his "thugs".

"Russian authorities are going to tell their own story," he said, adding "But make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. Putin is responsible."

"What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality. No one should be fooled," said Biden in the televised remarks.