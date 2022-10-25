US President Joe Biden calls Rishi Sunak’s ascension to PM ‘ground-breaking’

United States President Joe Biden congratulated Rishi Sunak for becoming the prime minister of the United Kingdom, describing his ascension to the top post as a “ground-breaking milestone”.

Biden’s remarks came during a White House event on Monday to mark the Indian festival Diwali.

"We've got news that Rishi Sunak is now the prime minister. He's expected to become the prime minister I think tomorrow when he goes to see the King. Pretty astounding. A ground-breaking milestone and it matters," Biden said.

Later, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden has plans to call Sunak to "offer his congratulations".

Forty-two-year-old Sunak will become the first person of colour to helm the prime minister post in the UK’s history. He is also the third British premiere this year after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who resigned last week after just 44 days in office.

On Monday, Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race, paving the way for Sunak to become the first non-white and Indian-origin PM of the country.

The former chancellor had secured the backing of over half the 357 Tory MPs – way above the 100 minimum required to make the shortlist.

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, announced in the Parliament complex that he had received only one nomination and therefore Sunak is the winner of the Conservative leadership contest.

Sunak is expected to take office on Tuesday after being formally appointed by King Charles III.

Outgoing PM Truss will be chairing her final cabinet meeting at 9 am (local time) and then will make a statement outside No 10 before travelling to Buckingham Palace for her final audience with the King.

After this, Sunak will visit the monarch, who will ask the former to form the government.

He will then travel to Downing Street to make a statement at about 11.35 am, before entering his official residence, 10 Downing Street.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: