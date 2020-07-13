US President Donald Trump says 240 miles of wall on the border with Mexico complete

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the completion of a 240-mile section of the wall on the border with Mexico.

"We have now built 240 Miles of new Border Wall on our Southern Border. We will have over 450 Miles built by the end of the year. Have established some of the best Border Numbers ever. The Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders for anyone, including many criminals, to come in!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

We have now built 240 Miles of new Border Wall on our Southern Border. We will have over 450 Miles built by the end of the year. Have established some of the best Border Numbers ever. The Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders for anyone, including many criminals, to come in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

Building a wall on the US-Mexican border was one of Trump's core campaign promises. The US leader has repeatedly said the wall helps to curb illegal immigration, human and drug trafficking. The president earlier promised that Mexico would fund the project, which did not happen.

“I will build a great wall,” Donald Trump had said in announcing when he was running for president in June 2015. “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

His opponents in the Democratic Party, in turn, call the project "racist" and seek to block its funding, accusing the president of manufacturing a fake migration crisis.

