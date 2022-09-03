US President Biden revives decades-old tradition, set to unveil portraits of Obamas at White House

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill are all set to unveil the portraits of predecessor Barak Obama and his wife Michelle on Wednesday, almost a decade after they exited the White House.

This Washington tradition has been taking place for decades and managed to transcend partisan politics, but it witnessed a brief lull during the administration of Donald Trump.

But now, the Bidens have decided to carry the rich tradition and on Wednesday the White House will host the Obamas for the big reveal of their portraits in front of scores of friends, family and staff, reports AP.

This rich tradition has had the current president hosting his immediate predecessor for the unveiling — as Clinton did for George HW Bush, George W Bush did for Clinton and Obama did for the younger Bush.

The event will also mark Michelle’s first visit to the White House since Obama’s presidency ended in January 2017, except for Barack Obama who was at the White House in April to mark the 12th anniversary of the health care law he signed in 2010.

These portrait ceremonies are known to give past presidents an opportunity to showcase their comedic talent.

“I am pleased that my portrait brings an interesting symmetry to the White House collection. It now starts and ends with a George W,” Bush had joked at his ceremony in 2012.

In 2004, Bill Clinton quipped that “most of the time, till you get your picture hung like this, the only artists that draw you are cartoonists.”

Before presidents and first ladies leave office, they choose the artist or artists, and offer guidance on how they want to be portrayed.

(With inputs from agencies)

